Mamata Banerjee Condemns 'Unfair' Airfare Hike Amid Crisis

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticized increased airfares from Bagdogra following floods and landslides, deeming it discriminatory. She highlighted relief efforts in affected areas and condemned political hostilities faced by her party members. Banerjee promised to oversee continued rehabilitation and job arrangements for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sharply criticized the increased airfares from Bagdogra amid the region's floods and landslides, labeling it discriminatory.

In her statements, Banerjee highlighted the disparity in fare changes compared to Bihar, pinpointing political motivations tied to upcoming elections there. She noted that affected regions in North Bengal face unjust treatment during the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Emphasizing swift relief efforts, Banerjee detailed emergency operations, while condemning political confrontations involving her party members. She announced plans to return to the crisis-hit area and personally oversee the relief and rehabilitation measures underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

