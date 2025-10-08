Nava Kerala Initiative: A Citizen-Led Development Drive

The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday greenlit the Nava Kerala - Citizen Response Programme, a development-focused initiative scheduled from January 1 to February 28, 2026. This move aligns strategically with next year's Assembly elections.

Essentially, the programme seeks active citizen engagement, soliciting development proposals and feedback on existing welfare schemes, to better understand local needs and enhance project implementation.

Backed by the Social Volunteer Force, this initiative will also consolidate inputs on various government programmes into a guiding study report. Oversight responsibilities fall on a newly established four-member State-level Advisory Committee and other committees at multiple administrative levels.

