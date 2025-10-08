Odisha Officer Caught in Bribery Scandal

In a dramatic sting operation, an Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer was apprehended on allegations of bribery. The Vigilance Department conducted the operation following complaints against Banamali Satpathy, the executive officer of Bellaguntha Notified Area Council, Ganjam district.

Satpathy was reportedly caught in the act while accepting Rs 25,000 from a subordinate official who sought transfer relief. The official had informed the Vigilance Department about being unable to secure a salary at the new posting due to the transfer delay.

Extensive raids at Satpathy's office, residence, and family properties revealed five buildings, seven plots, and Rs 1.60 lakh in cash. Having joined government service in 1989 and promoted as an OAS officer in 2022, Satpathy's arrest follows recent detentions of other officers on corruption charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)