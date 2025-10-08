Left Menu

Odisha Officer Caught in Bribery Scandal

An Odisha Administrative Service officer, Banamali Satpathy, was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000. The incident involved relieving a subordinate official upon transfer. Satpathy, with multiple assets and cash discovered in raids, had joined service in 1989 and became an OAS officer in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic sting operation, an Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer was apprehended on allegations of bribery. The Vigilance Department conducted the operation following complaints against Banamali Satpathy, the executive officer of Bellaguntha Notified Area Council, Ganjam district.

Satpathy was reportedly caught in the act while accepting Rs 25,000 from a subordinate official who sought transfer relief. The official had informed the Vigilance Department about being unable to secure a salary at the new posting due to the transfer delay.

Extensive raids at Satpathy's office, residence, and family properties revealed five buildings, seven plots, and Rs 1.60 lakh in cash. Having joined government service in 1989 and promoted as an OAS officer in 2022, Satpathy's arrest follows recent detentions of other officers on corruption charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

