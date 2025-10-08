Om Birla Leads Indian Delegation to 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla arrived in Bridgetown, Barbados, leading a distinguished Indian Parliamentary Delegation to participate in the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC), being held from October 5 to 12, 2025. The event, hosted by the Parliament of Barbados and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), is one of the largest global assemblies of legislators, attracting over 600 delegates from more than 180 national, state, and provincial legislatures across the Commonwealth.

The conference serves as a critical platform for parliamentarians to deliberate on democratic governance, good practices in lawmaking, inclusivity, and sustainable development, reflecting the Commonwealth’s shared commitment to democracy, transparency, and global cooperation.

Indian Delegation: A Strong Voice for Parliamentary Diplomacy

The Indian delegation, headed by Speaker Shri Om Birla, includes several eminent parliamentarians and senior officials representing both Houses of Parliament. Members of the delegation are:

Shri Harivansh , Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha

Shri Anurag Sharma , MP and Member, CPA Executive Committee

Dr. D. Purandeswari , MP and Member, CWP Steering Committee

Dr. K. Sudhakar , MP

Smt. Rekha Sharma , MP

Dr. Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade , MP

Shri Utpal Kumar Singh , Secretary General, Lok Sabha

Shri P.C. Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha

Additionally, 36 Presiding Officers from 24 State and Union Territory Legislatures of India are participating in the conference, highlighting India’s commitment to engaging at multiple levels of parliamentary governance.

Focus on Digital Democracy and Technological Transformation

At the 68th CPC, Speaker Om Birla is scheduled to chair a key workshop on the theme “Leveraging Technology: Enhancing Democracy through Digital Transformations and Tackling the Digital Divide.”

This workshop aims to explore how digital innovations, e-Parliament systems, and data-driven governance can make legislatures more transparent, accessible, and participatory. Shri Birla is expected to highlight India’s success stories—such as the Digital Parliament project, online committee systems, and real-time legislative tracking platforms—that have modernized parliamentary functioning and enhanced citizen engagement.

He will emphasize that technology is not just a tool of convenience but a catalyst for inclusion, ensuring that democracy reaches even the remotest citizens.

Address to the General Assembly: The Commonwealth as a Global Partner

Shri Om Birla will also address the General Assembly of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference on the overarching theme “The Commonwealth: A Global Partner.”

In his remarks, the Speaker is expected to reaffirm India’s steadfast commitment to:

Democratic values and inclusive governance

Gender equality and youth participation in politics

Collaborative solutions to global challenges such as climate change, digital inequality, and migration

Strengthening the role of legislatures in international cooperation

By underscoring India’s active participation in global parliamentary networks, Shri Birla will highlight how the Commonwealth can serve as a powerful vehicle for shared prosperity, peace, and democratic resilience.

Bilateral Engagements and Parliamentary Diplomacy

During the week-long conference, Speaker Birla will hold bilateral meetings with Speakers and Presiding Officers from various Commonwealth nations, including those from Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, and the Pacific regions.

These meetings aim to deepen inter-parliamentary dialogue and promote collaboration in areas such as digital capacity building, climate-resilient governance, and parliamentary research exchange. India’s proactive engagement underscores its role as a bridge-builder and thought leader within the Commonwealth.

Seven Thematic Workshops: Engaging the Commonwealth’s Core Issues

Throughout the CPC, seven thematic workshops will deliberate on pressing contemporary issues facing democratic institutions worldwide, such as:

Climate change and sustainable development

Empowering women and youth in politics

Ethical governance and parliamentary transparency

Global migration and human rights

Leveraging innovation for inclusive growth

Indian delegates will contribute to these sessions, sharing insights from India’s vibrant parliamentary traditions, constitutional resilience, and ongoing democratic reforms.

India’s Longstanding Role in the Commonwealth

India has been an active and respected member of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) since its inception. Over the decades, it has consistently championed parliamentary strengthening, legislative research, and democratic capacity building across the Commonwealth.

Through initiatives such as the CPA India Region Conferences, legislative exchange programs, and digital knowledge-sharing platforms, India has contributed to shaping the Commonwealth’s parliamentary landscape as a model for emerging democracies.

A Vision for Parliamentary Cooperation

The 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference comes at a time when global institutions are seeking to adapt to rapid technological, environmental, and social changes. India’s leadership at the event reaffirms its belief that strong legislatures are the foundation of inclusive and accountable governance.

By promoting digital democracy, equitable growth, and international collaboration, Speaker Om Birla and the Indian delegation continue to position India as a key advocate for strengthening democratic systems globally.