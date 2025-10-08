U.S. Diplomatic Absences Amid Paris Peace Talks on Gaza
Marco Rubio will not attend a Paris meeting on Gaza's post-war transition due to a U.S. government shutdown. This conference will address governance and Trump's peace plan for Gaza, while indirect talks continue in Egypt. The necessity of U.S. presence is emphasized by diplomatic sources.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to miss a crucial meeting in Paris designed to discuss Gaza's post-war transition, according to diplomatic sources. Despite Rubio's absence, the U.S. will still send a representative, highlighting the significance of American involvement in these discussions.
The disruption to Rubio's attendance stems from the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, forcing scheduling changes and scaled-back operations at the U.S. embassy in Paris. However, participating countries emphasize the importance of continued American engagement as discussions progress.
The Paris talks aim to scrutinize the complexities of Trump's plan for Gaza, exploring governance, ceasefire mechanisms, and possible multinational involvement. Despite hopeful expressions from Trump, many crucial details remain unfinalized, sparking debate among participating nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Israelis to withdraw from majority of Gaza, reports AP.
Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Israel and Gaza
Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release
Israel-Hamas Peace Plan: A New Dawn?
Israel, Hamas reach agreement on 'first phase' of plan to stop fighting, release hostages and prisoners, Trump says, reports AP.