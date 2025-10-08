Shocking Incident in Burhanpur: Man Arrested for Disrespectful Act with Corpse

In a disturbing incident, a 25-year-old man was apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly displaying disrespectful behavior towards a woman's corpse at a community health centre in Burhanpur district. The incident, which reportedly took place in April 2024, came to light after video clips surfaced, according to police.

CCTV footage from the Khaknar Community Health Centre (CHC) shows the accused removing the body from a stretcher and relocating it to an area not covered by cameras. Later, the man is seen dragging the corpse across the floor before leaving the scene. This prompted a swift response from law enforcement.

Abhishek Jadhav, the officer in charge of Khaknar police station, stated that the suspect was arrested and initially appeared to suffer from a mental disorder linked to sexual perversion. However, the suspect denied any sexual misconduct, a claim partially supported by a postmortem report that found no signs of sexual abuse. The deceased, a 45-year-old woman, had passed away from electrocution prior to the body being moved. An FIR has been filed under section 297 of the Indian Penal Code, and further investigations are being conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)