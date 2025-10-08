Odisha CM Vows Firm Action Against Image-Tarnishing Groups
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi of Odisha addressed attempts by 'motivated groups' to disturb the state's peace. Violence erupted in Cuttack, resulting in injuries and property damage. Majhi has called for vigilant police action and community engagement to restore and maintain peace in the state.
Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has accused 'motivated groups' of trying to harm the state's reputation as a peaceful region. He has instructed police to act decisively against such forces, highlighting the need for heightened vigilance.
The statement from Majhi came during a law and order review meeting at the state secretariat, following recent disturbances in Cuttack. The unrest, which injured 31 people, including 10 police personnel, and damaged several shops, stemmed from loud music disputes during Durga Puja celebrations.
With prohibitory orders being lifted and internet services restored, the city is slowly returning to normalcy. However, Majhi insists that the police maintain a high alert to prevent complacency. He also stressed the importance of continued community engagement to sustain peace.
