Maharashtra Government Enlists Officers for Flood Relief Contribution
Maharashtra government mandates state employees, including IAS and IPS officers, to donate one day's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid farmers impacted by heavy rainfall and floods. Employees unable to contribute for personal reasons can opt out through a written request. Contributions will support relief efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:22 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has called on its officers and employees to donate a day's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to assist farmers affected by recent heavy rains and floods.
A directive was issued, mandating all state service employees, including IAS and IPS officers, to contribute their October salary to the fund.
The collected funds will aid relief and rehabilitation efforts. Employees unable to participate may submit a written request to opt out.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Turn: IPS Officer's Note Reveals Systematic Harassment
Tragedy Unveiled: IPS Officer's Death Sparks Allegations of Systematic Persecution
India Dominates in BWF World Junior Team Championships Quarterfinals Preparation
India Dominates to Secure Quarterfinal Spot in BWF World Junior Championships
Tragic Demise of IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar Sparks Investigation