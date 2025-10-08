Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Enlists Officers for Flood Relief Contribution

Maharashtra government mandates state employees, including IAS and IPS officers, to donate one day's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid farmers impacted by heavy rainfall and floods. Employees unable to contribute for personal reasons can opt out through a written request. Contributions will support relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:22 IST
Maharashtra Government Enlists Officers for Flood Relief Contribution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has called on its officers and employees to donate a day's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to assist farmers affected by recent heavy rains and floods.

A directive was issued, mandating all state service employees, including IAS and IPS officers, to contribute their October salary to the fund.

The collected funds will aid relief and rehabilitation efforts. Employees unable to participate may submit a written request to opt out.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Landmark Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Landmark Deal

 Global
2
Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Israelis to withdraw from majority of Gaza, reports AP.

Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Isr...

 Global
3
Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

 United States
4
National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025