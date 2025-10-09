Left Menu

South African Activists Claim Harsh Treatment Due to Genocide Case Against Israel

Six South African activists, including Nelson Mandela's grandson, claim harsher treatment during detention by Israel while attempting to reach Gaza. They allege mistreatment linked to South Africa's genocide case against Israel. The activists were part of a flotilla challenging Israel's blockade of Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 09-10-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 00:09 IST
South African Activists Claim Harsh Treatment Due to Genocide Case Against Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Six South African activists detained by Israel assert that their treatment was unusually harsh because of their country's position in a genocide case against Israel. On Wednesday, these activists, part of an aid flotilla attempting to reach Gaza, spoke out about the alleged abuse following their return home.

The group, which included Nelson Mandela's grandson, Mandla Mandela, claimed Israeli guards singled them out after identifying their South African origin. Among the allegations, two Muslim women activists claimed they were forced to undress and had their hijabs removed. Israel has refuted these allegations.

The six activists were among approximately 450 arrested in connection with the Global Sumud Flotilla, aiming to challenge Israel's naval blockade of Gaza. South Africa has long supported the Palestinian cause, and its genocide case against Israel is supported by several countries. Israel has denied all allegations of genocide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

