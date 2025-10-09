South African Activists Claim Harsh Treatment Due to Genocide Case Against Israel

Six South African activists detained by Israel assert that their treatment was unusually harsh because of their country's position in a genocide case against Israel. On Wednesday, these activists, part of an aid flotilla attempting to reach Gaza, spoke out about the alleged abuse following their return home.

The group, which included Nelson Mandela's grandson, Mandla Mandela, claimed Israeli guards singled them out after identifying their South African origin. Among the allegations, two Muslim women activists claimed they were forced to undress and had their hijabs removed. Israel has refuted these allegations.

The six activists were among approximately 450 arrested in connection with the Global Sumud Flotilla, aiming to challenge Israel's naval blockade of Gaza. South Africa has long supported the Palestinian cause, and its genocide case against Israel is supported by several countries. Israel has denied all allegations of genocide.

