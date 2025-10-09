Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire Talks Gain Momentum Amidst High-Level Diplomatic Interventions

High-level negotiations to end the war in Gaza see increased participation from global figures, as a potential ceasefire looms. Israel and Hamas, under indirect talks facilitated by Turkey and Qatar, aim to exchange hostages and prisoners, and cease hostilities, amid international calls for peace and post-war governance plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 00:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Efforts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza have gained significant traction, with prominent leaders from Israel and the United States joining the negotiation table. This development follows Hamas's submission of lists of hostages and prisoners for a proposed exchange scheme. Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, along with Israel's Ron Dermer, are notable attendees in the Sharm el-Sheikh discussions.

The prime minister of Qatar, a longstanding mediator, has also joined the talks. According to Hakan Fidan, Turkey's Foreign Minister, substantial progress has been made, and a ceasefire may soon be imminent. This optimistic outlook comes as global powers prepare to meet in Paris, aiming to discuss Gaza's future and its leadership structure post-conflict.

Israel has reportedly decreased military actions upon requests from President Trump, although strikes continue. With over 67,000 Palestinian casualties, international pressure mounts for a resolution. Hamas remains focused on conflict cessation and Israeli withdrawal, rejecting demands for disarmament under current conditions of Israeli occupation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

