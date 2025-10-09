Tragedy Unveiled: IPS Officer's Death Sparks Allegations of Systematic Persecution

A day after the tragic death of Haryana Police officer Y Puran Kumar, disturbing allegations of systemic persecution by high-ranking officials have surfaced, as claimed by his bureaucrat wife, Amneet P Kumar. She has filed a complaint urging Chandigarh Police to register an FIR under sections of abetment to suicide and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act against senior officials involved.

Puran Kumar, a respected 2001-batch Indian Police Service officer, was discovered dead from a gunshot wound at his home, leaving behind an eight-page suicide note detailing relentless caste-based discrimination, public humiliation, and mental harassment endured for years. His wife's complaint paints a heart-wrenching picture of a dedicated officer driven to despair by a coercive environment.

The case has spurred a broader investigation, prompting the involvement of legal and forensic authorities, as Amneet Kumar seeks justice. Senior Haryana bureaucrats, including the Chief Secretary, met with Amneet, expressing condolences and possibly signaling a deeper probe into the alleged systemic issues within the police force.

