Tragedy Unveiled: IPS Officer's Death Sparks Allegations of Systematic Persecution

In a tragic turn of events, IPS officer Y Puran Kumar allegedly died by suicide, with his wife claiming it was due to systematic persecution by high-ranking officers. Bureaucrat Amneet Kumar demands an investigation, alleging caste-based discrimination and mental harassment led to his demise, triggering a deeper examination of systemic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-10-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 00:42 IST
  • India

A day after the tragic death of Haryana Police officer Y Puran Kumar, disturbing allegations of systemic persecution by high-ranking officials have surfaced, as claimed by his bureaucrat wife, Amneet P Kumar. She has filed a complaint urging Chandigarh Police to register an FIR under sections of abetment to suicide and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act against senior officials involved.

Puran Kumar, a respected 2001-batch Indian Police Service officer, was discovered dead from a gunshot wound at his home, leaving behind an eight-page suicide note detailing relentless caste-based discrimination, public humiliation, and mental harassment endured for years. His wife's complaint paints a heart-wrenching picture of a dedicated officer driven to despair by a coercive environment.

The case has spurred a broader investigation, prompting the involvement of legal and forensic authorities, as Amneet Kumar seeks justice. Senior Haryana bureaucrats, including the Chief Secretary, met with Amneet, expressing condolences and possibly signaling a deeper probe into the alleged systemic issues within the police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

