IRS Faces Major Staff Furlough Amid Government Shutdown
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will furlough more than 34,000 employees due to a government shutdown. This action affects 46% of the agency's workforce, with call center employees, IT workers, and headquarters staff being impacted. The shutdown follows Congress and President Trump's failure to reach a spending agreement.
The furloughs are a result of the U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump's inability to agree on government spending, prompting interruptions in services across various sectors. However, personnel assigned to implement tax and spending laws signed into effect in July will continue working.
The furloughs are a result of the U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump's inability to agree on government spending, prompting interruptions in services across various sectors. However, personnel assigned to implement tax and spending laws signed into effect in July will continue working.
A statement from the IRS, dated September 29, had warned of potential furloughs if the shutdown lingered beyond five business days. The government closure commenced on October 1, causing ripples of disruption throughout federal services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
