IRS Faces Major Staff Furlough Amid Government Shutdown

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced it will furlough over 34,000 employees as of Wednesday, a move triggered by the ongoing government shutdown. This decision affects nearly half of the IRS's workforce, comprising 46% of its staff, including call center operatives, IT specialists, and most of the headquarters personnel.

The furloughs are a result of the U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump's inability to agree on government spending, prompting interruptions in services across various sectors. However, personnel assigned to implement tax and spending laws signed into effect in July will continue working.

A statement from the IRS, dated September 29, had warned of potential furloughs if the shutdown lingered beyond five business days. The government closure commenced on October 1, causing ripples of disruption throughout federal services.

(With inputs from agencies.)