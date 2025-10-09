Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Call: To Jail Chicago Leadership Amidst National Guard Deployment

In a controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the imprisonment of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, accusing them of failing to protect federal immigration officers. This comes amid his controversial deployment of National Guard troops to Democratic cities.

U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated his confrontations with Democratic leaders by calling for the jailing of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, accusing them of failing to safeguard federal immigration officers. The controversial demand comes as National Guard troops were positioned in Chicago, following orders from Trump.

Trump's rhetoric targets prominent opponents of his immigration policies, with Mayor Johnson establishing an 'ICE Free Zone' to restrict federal immigration operations on city property. Meanwhile, Governor Pritzker, a possible 2028 Democratic presidential candidate, remains unyielding against Trump's assertions.

Despite Trump's claims of lawlessness, local authorities report that protests over immigration policies have been largely peaceful. Federal rulings have recently restricted aggressive immigration enforcement tactics, intensifying the ongoing debate over the militarization of American cities.

