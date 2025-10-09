Left Menu

Historic Gaza Agreement Nears Completion

Khalil Al-Hayya, Hamas' Gaza chief, is meeting with Egypt's intelligence head to finalize a historic Gaza agreement. An announcement could be made as soon as Thursday, indicating crucial advancements in negotiations to shape the future of the region.

09-10-2025
Key developments are unfolding in Gaza as Khalil Al-Hayya, the chief of Hamas in Gaza, engages in crucial discussions with Egypt's intelligence head. These talks aim to finalize what sources describe as a historic agreement.

The strategic meeting is reportedly set to conclude on Thursday, potentially marking a significant turning point in the region.

Both parties are expected to make a formal announcement, underscoring the importance and potential impacts of this anticipated agreement.

