Historic Ceasefire: Gaza's Path to Peace

Hamas announced an agreement to end the Gaza conflict, following negotiations involving the U.S. President. The deal includes an Israeli retreat from the region and a prisoner exchange. They urge President Trump and other guarantor states to ensure Israel complies with the ceasefire terms.

Updated: 09-10-2025 04:54 IST
In a significant development, Hamas declared on Thursday that it had reached a pivotal agreement to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza, following talks influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's proposals.

The agreement is reported to include essential measures such as the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza enclave and a complex prisoner-hostage exchange.

Hamas has called upon Donald Trump and other involved states to ensure the full implementation of the ceasefire by Israel, highlighting the urgency and importance of adhering to the terms outlined in the agreement.

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

