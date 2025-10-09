Historic Gaza Ceasefire Deal Brokered Under Trump's Peace Plan
A ceasefire deal and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas, brokered by President Donald Trump, has been announced. Leaders express hope for lasting peace in the region and commend the mediation efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey. The UN pledges support for the deal's implementation.
In a landmark announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed a ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas under his peace plan. This significant development aims to end the two-year-old conflict in Gaza and promises the release of all hostages while involving a troop withdrawal to a designated line.
Global leaders have applauded the agreement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed gratitude, highlighting the role of courageous IDF soldiers and thanking Trump for his commitment to peace. Similarly, Hamas acknowledged the mediating efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, urging a complete and timely execution of the agreement.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commended the diplomatic breakthrough and stressed the importance of adhering to the agreement's terms. The UN stands ready to assist with humanitarian efforts, envisioning a future where both Israelis and Palestinians coexist peacefully. The call is now for all parties to build on this opportunity for long-term resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
