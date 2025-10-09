Ben & Jerry’s: The Struggle Behind the Scoops

In a significant corporate shakeup, Ben & Jerry's, an iconic ice cream brand, will soon change ownership from Unilever to Magnum Ice Cream Co. However, this transition is marked by continued strife for co-founder Ben Cohen, who accuses both companies of stifling the brand's progressive advocacy.

Cohen alleges that under the emerging leadership of Magnum, Ben & Jerry's ability to speak out on issues like Palestinian rights and U.S. immigration has been curtailed, similar to restrictions experienced under Unilever's regime. This tension persists despite a previous hands-off agreement recognizing Ben & Jerry's socio-political mission.

As the lawsuit over these contentions remains unresolved, Cohen is on a mission to reclaim the brand he co-founded in 1978. Unfazed by corporate challenges, he continues his pursuit amidst a backdrop of significant financial stakes, leveraging Ben & Jerry's longstanding reputation for whimsical, inspired flavors.