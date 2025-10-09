Left Menu

Ben & Jerry’s: The Struggle Behind the Scoops

As Ben & Jerry's ice cream brand changes corporate hands from Unilever to Magnum Ice Cream Co, co-founder Ben Cohen remains embroiled in a battle over the brand's activist voice. Allegedly, both Unilever and Magnum have limited Ben & Jerry's advocacy efforts. Despite obstacles, Cohen remains determined to buy back the iconic brand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 08:06 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 08:06 IST
Ben & Jerry’s: The Struggle Behind the Scoops
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant corporate shakeup, Ben & Jerry's, an iconic ice cream brand, will soon change ownership from Unilever to Magnum Ice Cream Co. However, this transition is marked by continued strife for co-founder Ben Cohen, who accuses both companies of stifling the brand's progressive advocacy.

Cohen alleges that under the emerging leadership of Magnum, Ben & Jerry's ability to speak out on issues like Palestinian rights and U.S. immigration has been curtailed, similar to restrictions experienced under Unilever's regime. This tension persists despite a previous hands-off agreement recognizing Ben & Jerry's socio-political mission.

As the lawsuit over these contentions remains unresolved, Cohen is on a mission to reclaim the brand he co-founded in 1978. Unfazed by corporate challenges, he continues his pursuit amidst a backdrop of significant financial stakes, leveraging Ben & Jerry's longstanding reputation for whimsical, inspired flavors.

TRENDING

1
Arrests in BJP Leaders' Attack Spark Controversy in North Bengal

Arrests in BJP Leaders' Attack Spark Controversy in North Bengal

 India
2
Jamie Dimon's Stark Market Caution: Stakes Higher

Jamie Dimon's Stark Market Caution: Stakes Higher

 Global
3
Ceasefire in Gaza: Diplomatic Breakthrough Commended

Ceasefire in Gaza: Diplomatic Breakthrough Commended

 Belgium
4
I want to imbibe Rohit Bhai's calmness: Shubman Gill on taking over ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma.

I want to imbibe Rohit Bhai's calmness: Shubman Gill on taking over ODI capt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025