Left Menu

Pune Anti-Terrorism Operation Uncovers Radicalization Suspects

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad conducted searches in Pune's Kondhwa area targeting suspected radicalisation. The operation, supported by Pune Police, began Wednesday night and involved multiple police stations. Heavy police presence was noted in certain locales, and verification of individuals is ongoing, indicating possible expansion of the searches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 08:37 IST
Pune Anti-Terrorism Operation Uncovers Radicalization Suspects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) launched a major operation in Pune on Wednesday night, targeting suspected radicalisation activities. According to officials, the searches were concentrated in the Kondhwa area and spanned four police station jurisdictions.

Based on specific intelligence, the ATS teams, in conjunction with Pune Police, intensified their operations starting late Wednesday. The goal was to verify individuals purportedly involved in radical activities.

A heavy police contingent was deployed across various hotspots in Kondhwa, indicating the seriousness of the operation. Officials have not ruled out the possibility of expanding the search parameters as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arrests in BJP Leaders' Attack Spark Controversy in North Bengal

Arrests in BJP Leaders' Attack Spark Controversy in North Bengal

 India
2
Jamie Dimon's Stark Market Caution: Stakes Higher

Jamie Dimon's Stark Market Caution: Stakes Higher

 Global
3
Ceasefire in Gaza: Diplomatic Breakthrough Commended

Ceasefire in Gaza: Diplomatic Breakthrough Commended

 Belgium
4
I want to imbibe Rohit Bhai's calmness: Shubman Gill on taking over ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma.

I want to imbibe Rohit Bhai's calmness: Shubman Gill on taking over ODI capt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025