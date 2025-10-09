Pune Anti-Terrorism Operation Uncovers Radicalization Suspects
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad conducted searches in Pune's Kondhwa area targeting suspected radicalisation. The operation, supported by Pune Police, began Wednesday night and involved multiple police stations. Heavy police presence was noted in certain locales, and verification of individuals is ongoing, indicating possible expansion of the searches.
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) launched a major operation in Pune on Wednesday night, targeting suspected radicalisation activities. According to officials, the searches were concentrated in the Kondhwa area and spanned four police station jurisdictions.
Based on specific intelligence, the ATS teams, in conjunction with Pune Police, intensified their operations starting late Wednesday. The goal was to verify individuals purportedly involved in radical activities.
A heavy police contingent was deployed across various hotspots in Kondhwa, indicating the seriousness of the operation. Officials have not ruled out the possibility of expanding the search parameters as the investigation progresses.
