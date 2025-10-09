China is stepping up military operations near Taiwan and refining its capacity for a surprise offensive. The island's defense ministry reported on Thursday that these actions, accompanied by 'hybrid' online warfare strategies, aim to erode trust in the government via digital means.

Beijing has heightened military tensions over the past five years, notably conducting numerous large-scale war games near Taiwan since 2022. These activities are part of a broader strategy that combines routine harassment, targeted military exercises, and cognitive warfare, posing significant threats to Taiwan.

China's operations also include an expanding coast guard presence, potential aggressive military containment measures, and the utilization of artificial intelligence tools to undermine Taiwan's cybersecurity. The situation underscores a growing threat to regional peace and stability.

