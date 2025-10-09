Tragic Collision Sparks Fiery Accident on Agra-Mumbai Highway

A tragic accident occurred late Wednesday night on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, resulting in four fatalities and three injuries. The collision between a car and a van took place near Awlay village in Mhow tehsil, approximately 30 km from the district headquarters.

The car, en route to Manpu in Mhow, collided head-on with a van traveling in the opposite direction at high speed around 11.15 pm. The impact caused the van to catch fire, intensified by paint cans stored in its rear compartment. A fire brigade team was dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze.

Authorities confirmed that two van occupants were charred to death, while two individuals in the car succumbed at the site. Three others suffered injuries. Of the deceased, three have been identified as Palak (34) of Manpur, and Kamlesh (20) and Ravindra from Dhar. A police investigation is underway.

