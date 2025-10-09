Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire Sparks Hope Amid Gaza Conflict

A historic ceasefire and hostage deal have been reached between Israelis and Palestinians, under the first phase of President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza. Celebrations erupted as the agreement raised hopes for an end to the conflict. However, many details remain unclear, threatening the plan's stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Israelis and Palestinians celebrated a ceasefire and hostage deal following President Donald Trump's peace plan aimed at ending the longstanding Gaza conflict.

The agreement, reached through indirect talks in Egypt, is seen as a crucial move toward peace, though many questions about its details persist.

While the ceasefire has prompted celebrations, there remains skepticism about the plan's long-term success, with both sides affirming their commitment amid regional complexities and geopolitical interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

