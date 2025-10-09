Explosive Incident Sparks Tension in North Kerala
An explosion caused minor damage to two houses in north Kerala's Kathiroor region. The police suspect a high-intensity cracker and are investigating the incident. Security has been increased due to concerns of potential political clashes, and a case has been registered under pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Police have reported a minor explosion that damaged two homes in the north Kerala district of Kathiroor on Thursday.
Authorities were alerted to the blast near Mouvancherry Peedika shortly after midnight. Upon arrival, they detected a strong smell of explosives and observed shattered windowpanes in two residences. Residents, however, failed to identify the perpetrators.
Security has been bolstered due to fears of a potential political conflict. Investigators suspect a high-intensity cracker caused the explosion and have registered a case under sections concerning provocation and the negligent use of explosives. Efforts to track down those responsible continue.
