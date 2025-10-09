Explosive Incident Sparks Tension in North Kerala

Police have reported a minor explosion that damaged two homes in the north Kerala district of Kathiroor on Thursday.

Authorities were alerted to the blast near Mouvancherry Peedika shortly after midnight. Upon arrival, they detected a strong smell of explosives and observed shattered windowpanes in two residences. Residents, however, failed to identify the perpetrators.

Security has been bolstered due to fears of a potential political conflict. Investigators suspect a high-intensity cracker caused the explosion and have registered a case under sections concerning provocation and the negligent use of explosives. Efforts to track down those responsible continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)