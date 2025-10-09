Diplomatic Dialogue: Putin and Aliyev's Tajikistan Summit

In a development that signals diplomatic engagement, Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to meet Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. According to TASS, Russia's state news agency, the meeting is scheduled to occur in Tajikistan.

This decision comes after a phone call between the two leaders took place on October 7. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the positive outlook the Kremlin holds for the upcoming face-to-face discussions.

The meeting is seen as an important step in fostering relations between the two countries, with strategic diplomatic implications for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)