Diplomatic Dialogue: Putin and Aliyev's Tajikistan Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Tajikistan, as reported by TASS. The decision follows a positive phone call on October 7 between the two leaders, with the Kremlin expressing optimism about the upcoming discussions.
In a development that signals diplomatic engagement, Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to meet Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. According to TASS, Russia's state news agency, the meeting is scheduled to occur in Tajikistan.
This decision comes after a phone call between the two leaders took place on October 7. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the positive outlook the Kremlin holds for the upcoming face-to-face discussions.
The meeting is seen as an important step in fostering relations between the two countries, with strategic diplomatic implications for the region.
