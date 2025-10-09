Tragedy in Mawpat: Homicide Investigation Reveals Grim Truth

The somber discovery of a seven-year-old boy's body in Mawpat's forest has led authorities to suspect homicide. East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem stated that initial indications suggest foul play, with a post-mortem examination set to shed more light on the injuries sustained.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) may be necessary for this case, given the severity and nature of the alleged crime. This incident follows closely on the heels of a previous child death in Nongrah last month, though investigators have yet to establish a connection between the two.

In response to these tragic events, police are urging citizens to remain vigilant by installing CCTV cameras, ensuring proper street lighting, and reporting any suspicious activities to emergency services. The community's prompt action could prove vital in preventing further atrocities.

