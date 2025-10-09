Left Menu

Election Commission Warns Against AI Deepfakes in Bihar Polls

The Election Commission has cautioned political parties in the Bihar Assembly polls against misusing AI to create deepfakes and distort information. The poll authority mandates labeling of AI-generated content in campaigns, stressing the importance of maintaining electoral integrity. Bihar's elections will be held on November 6 and 11.

Updated: 09-10-2025 14:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has issued a stern warning to political parties involved in the Bihar Assembly elections against the misuse of artificial intelligence to create deepfakes or spread misinformation.

In a statement released on Thursday, the authorities underscored the necessity for political entities to label AI-generated, digitally enhanced, or synthetic content prominently when used in campaigning.

The commission emphasized maintaining the integrity of the electoral process and advised vigilance over social media to prevent any vitiation of the electoral atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

