Election Commission Warns Against AI Deepfakes in Bihar Polls

The Election Commission has issued a stern warning to political parties involved in the Bihar Assembly elections against the misuse of artificial intelligence to create deepfakes or spread misinformation.

In a statement released on Thursday, the authorities underscored the necessity for political entities to label AI-generated, digitally enhanced, or synthetic content prominently when used in campaigning.

The commission emphasized maintaining the integrity of the electoral process and advised vigilance over social media to prevent any vitiation of the electoral atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)