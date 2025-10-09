Protests Erupt in Thane Over Attack on Chief Justice as Ambedkarites Rally for Justice

In a significant show of dissent, several Ambedkarite organizations gathered in Maharashtra's Thane on Thursday to protest against an attempted attack on India's Chief Justice, Bhushan Gavai. The incident, deemed a 'judiciary insult' by protesters, has been linked to an assault on the country's constitutional values.

The attack happened inside the Supreme Court when 71-year-old lawyer Rakesh Kishore reportedly tried to throw a shoe at Justice Gavai while loudly proclaiming, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (we will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma).

Led by Nanasaheb Indise, the protesters demanded legal action against Kishore, accusing the act of aligning with the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). They submitted a written complaint at the local police station, urging charges of sedition and violations under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)