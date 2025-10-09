Left Menu

Tesla's Self-Driving System Under Scrutiny

The U.S. NHTSA is investigating 2.88 million Tesla vehicles with Full Self-Driving (FSD) over safety law violations after several accidents. The concerns include running red lights and improper lane changes. This preliminary evaluation could lead to a recall if the agency finds them an unreasonable safety risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has initiated a probe into 2.88 million Tesla vehicles equipped with the Full Self-Driving (FSD) system due to traffic safety concerns. The investigation follows several incidents where the vehicles allegedly breached traffic safety laws and were involved in accidents.

Concerns include reports of Tesla cars driving through red lights and engaging in wrong-direction lane changes with FSD active. The NHTSA has documented six instances where Teslas ran red lights and crashed, resulting in injuries from four accidents. This scrutiny could lead to a recall if deemed necessary for safety.

Tesla, currently silent on the issue, faces ongoing investigation since last year over FSD failures. Since October 2024, the NHTSA has been examining Tesla's FSD in light of incidents involving poor visibility conditions, including a 2023 fatal crash, to determine the system's safety compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

