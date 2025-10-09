Tragic Firecracker Factory Accident Claims Another Life
Another person has died from injuries sustained in a catastrophic firecracker factory explosion in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. The incident, which occurred at Sri Ganapati Grand Fire Works, has now claimed eight lives. Authorities are investigating under relevant sections of the Explosives Act.
A deadly firecracker factory accident in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district has claimed another life, bringing the death toll to eight. The accident occurred at the Sri Ganapati Grand Fire Works on Wednesday around 1 pm, law enforcement officials confirm.
Among the deceased are five women, three men, including the factory owner. One of the victims, originally from Odisha, was inadvertently caught in the tragedy while tending to livestock adjacent to the accident site. Authorities have arranged for the transport of his body to his home state.
The injured individuals are being treated at the Government General Hospital in Kakinada and are reported to be in stable condition. Meanwhile, the police have initiated a case under BNS Sections 106(1), 125(b), and 228, as well as Section 9(1) of the Explosives Act.
