Left Menu

Honoring Legacy: Robert Badinter's Lasting Impact

The grave of Robert Badinter, France's former justice minister, was desecrated shortly before President Macron was to dedicate a cenotaph in his memory at the Pantheon. Badinter is known for his role in abolishing the death penalty in France and advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:06 IST
Honoring Legacy: Robert Badinter's Lasting Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The grave of Robert Badinter, a revered former French justice minister, was desecrated mere hours before a cenotaph dedication ceremony by President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. This act of vandalism comes just as Badinter is set to be honored at the Pantheon for his significant contributions to French society.

As a fighter against the death penalty and an advocate for the decriminalization of homosexuality, Badinter's legacy remains influential. His commitment to justice and equality marked a turning point in France during the 1980s. President Macron condemned the desecration, emphasizing the enduring strength of the Republic over acts of hatred.

The cenotaph, which will not contain Badinter's body, is set to include items of personal significance such as his legal gown and a copy of his famed speech. While his body remains at Bagneux cemetery's Jewish section, his symbolic commemoration at the Pantheon reaffirms his place in the annals of French history.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Air travelers rethink plans as US government shutdown causes flight delays, cancellations

UPDATE 2-Air travelers rethink plans as US government shutdown causes flight...

 Global
2
A New Dawn: Hostage Release Signals Ceasefire in Gaza Conflict

A New Dawn: Hostage Release Signals Ceasefire in Gaza Conflict

 Egypt
3
Deadly Cough Syrup Tragedy: Indian Pharmaceutical Owner Arrested

Deadly Cough Syrup Tragedy: Indian Pharmaceutical Owner Arrested

 Global
4
We are opening up new opportunities in India for British business: UK PM Keir Starmer.

We are opening up new opportunities in India for British business: UK PM Kei...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025