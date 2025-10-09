Rs 21.63 Lakh Compensation Granted in 2019 Road Accident Case

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has rendered a significant verdict, awarding a compensation of Rs 21.63 lakh to the kin of Yogesh Ganpat Divekar, who tragically lost his life in a road mishap in 2019.

Divekar, who was a recovery agent for a cooperative credit society, met with the fatal accident on July 28, 2019, when a speeding dumper truck crashed into his motorcycle in the Balkum area.

The Tribunal's report held both the dumper driver and Divekar partly accountable for the accident. While the driver lost control due to excessive speed, Divekar was riding in the middle of the road. Consequently, the Tribunal assessed his notional income at Rs 16,000 monthly and determined the compensation accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)