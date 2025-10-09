Mumbai Crime Saga: MCOCA Invoked in High-Profile Kidnapping Case

The Mumbai police have escalated a kidnapping case to the level of organized crime, invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), an official said. This legal application pertains to the abduction of a drug dealer and his associate, alongside an extortion attempt amounting to Rs 50 lakh.

Brought before a Special MCOCA court, the charges include those against 14 arrested individuals and five more on the run. Kehligated details reveal that on June 12, in a city hotel's confines, Surat resident Sajid Electricwala and his associate Shabbir Mubarak Siddhique were forcibly taken, supposedly tied to unsettled financial dealings.

Electricwala had received Rs 50 lakh to initiate drug production, yet failed both to deliver and to reimburse. In reprisal, he was moved through multiple regions by his captors, until Siddhique escaped and reported the ordeal. The investigation indicates the intricate operations of a crime syndicate led by Mohammed Tausif Mohammed Hanif Saindi, alias Tausif Machandi.

