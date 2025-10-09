Turkey Commits to Gaza Ceasefire Monitoring

Turkey is poised to join international efforts to supervise the ceasefire in Gaza, a truce reached between Israel and Hamas. President Tayyip Erdogan confirmed Turkey's commitment to participating in the mission force responsible for monitoring the ceasefire's enforcement in the region.

Erdogan's statement underscores Turkey's strategic involvement in maintaining peace and stability in Gaza. 'God willing, we as Turkey will take part in the mission force that will monitor the agreement's implementation in the field,' he expressed during a speech in Ankara.

In addition to its monitoring role, Turkey is set to aid in Gaza's reconstruction, further aligning itself with humanitarian assistance and regional peace initiatives. The move highlights Turkey's proactive approach in international diplomacy and conflict resolution.

