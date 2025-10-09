Haryana's High-Profile IPS Officer's Tragic End Sparks Controversy
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met with officials regarding developments in IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's death. His wife seeks legal action against senior officers cited in Kumar's suicide note. The government's response remains uncertain, while demands for justice and protection continue.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development following the tragic death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini convened a high-level meeting with state officials on Thursday. The meeting addressed the aftermath of Kumar's apparent suicide and the allegations surrounding it.
Saini, who returned from an official visit to Japan, personally met with Kumar's wife, Amneet P Kumar, urging swift action. Kumar's note points to alleged harassment by senior officers, sparking calls for investigations under serious legal provisions.
The late officer's wife, an esteemed IAS officer herself, has demanded immediate registration of FIRs, arrests, and lifelong security for her family, citing the involvement of high-ranking officials in her memorandum to the chief minister.
