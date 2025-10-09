Crackdown on Gambling Racket: Key Arrests Made

In a significant breakthrough, Uttar Pradesh Police apprehended two alleged gang members involved in a fake account scheme tied to online gaming and betting operations. Officials revealed the gang had set up numerous accounts to funnel money illegally.

The arrested duo, Mukesh Kakkar and Ankit Kumar, were captured at Delhi airport after arriving from Bangkok, following lookout notices issued by police. Upon arrest, the Superintendent of Police, Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, confirmed that both are now in custody.

Initial investigations highlighted the gang's operation of an illegal betting platform called BOB777, with its branches spread across India. A franchise in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh managed by Jai Kakkar and Aditya Gupta was notably involved. Police have frozen Rs 1 crore across 700 accounts as they probe deeper into the network's operations.

