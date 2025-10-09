Left Menu

Tragic Tale of Infidelity and Rage in Delhi: A Chilling Love Story

A 25-year-old man from Haryana, Himanshu, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, Sakshi Gurung, in her Delhi residence over suspected infidelity. Despite his criminal past, Himanshu eluded capture briefly before his arrest. The case highlights themes of jealousy, crime, and personal tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A young man from Haryana has been detained by police on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend in South Delhi, driven by jealousy and suspicion of her infidelity. The revelation came after the police, responding to a reported altercation, uncovered a grisly scene at the woman's residence.

The suspect, Himanshu, a known offender from Hansi, Haryana, with a history of criminal activities, was apprehended after a meticulous investigation traced him through multiple locations. The police had to piece together his escape route using CCTV footage from the vicinity of the crime scene.

The victim, Sakshi Gurung, was found with severe stab wounds, and preliminary police inquiries suggest a fatal fight over photographs of an ex-boyfriend precipitated the tragedy. Himanshu's arrest ends a brief but intense manhunt, shedding light on his obsession with gangster culture and escalating criminal behavior.

