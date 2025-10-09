Tragic Tale of Infidelity and Rage in Delhi: A Chilling Love Story

A young man from Haryana has been detained by police on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend in South Delhi, driven by jealousy and suspicion of her infidelity. The revelation came after the police, responding to a reported altercation, uncovered a grisly scene at the woman's residence.

The suspect, Himanshu, a known offender from Hansi, Haryana, with a history of criminal activities, was apprehended after a meticulous investigation traced him through multiple locations. The police had to piece together his escape route using CCTV footage from the vicinity of the crime scene.

The victim, Sakshi Gurung, was found with severe stab wounds, and preliminary police inquiries suggest a fatal fight over photographs of an ex-boyfriend precipitated the tragedy. Himanshu's arrest ends a brief but intense manhunt, shedding light on his obsession with gangster culture and escalating criminal behavior.