Clash Over National Guard Deployments: States vs. Trump's Federal Orders

Courts in Illinois and Oregon are set to deliberate on Democratic governors' objections to President Donald Trump's National Guard deployments. The legal proceedings coincide with the onset of protests at a Chicago-area immigration facility patrolled by soldiers.

A federal judge will rule on halting the National Guard in Chicago, while a California appeals court assesses an order against troop deployment to Portland. Soldiers are stationed at a Broadview facility, sparking protests against federal immigration enforcement.

Despite national concerns, Trump insists the deployments protect federal officers from escalating protests, a stance opposed by Democratic leaders. With lawsuits ongoing, the legality of these troop movements remains contested.

(With inputs from agencies.)