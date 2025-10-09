Tragic Clash Over Paddy Harvesting Intensifies Border Tensions

In a tragic turn of events, a clash over paddy harvesting in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district, near the border with Meghalaya, has resulted in one fatality and another individual injured. Police reported that tensions have escalated as both groups claimed ownership of the disputed land.

Efforts to calm the situation included convening an Inter State Border Peace Committee meeting on October 6, where a consensus was reached to halt agricultural and development activities until peace returned. However, the latest violence erupted when a group from Meghalaya allegedly began harvesting, leading to opposition from the Assamese villagers in Tapat under the Hamren police station.

Police intervention was necessary, involving the use of tear gas to disperse the agitated crowd. The deceased was identified as 48-year-old Oriwell Timung from Assam. The injured party was admitted to a hospital as senior police officers assessed the situation on-site.

