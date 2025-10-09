Delhi Court Upholds EVM Use, Rejects Ballot Paper Appeal

The Delhi High Court has maintained its stance, rejecting a plea to revert to ballot papers for conducting general elections. The decision was announced on Thursday, reaffirming confidence in electronic voting machines (EVMs).

A panel comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela dismissed the PIL on September 24, filed by Upendra Nath Dalai. The petition questioned the reliability of EVMs in the democratic process.

During the proceedings, the judges labeled the review petition as an imprudent use of legal resources. With the dismissal, the court has settled the matter, standing firm on modern electoral practices."

