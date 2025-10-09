Rijiju Defends India's Parliamentary Democracy Amid Opposition's Ruckus

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju reaffirmed his faith in India's parliamentary democracy, labeling it as unparalleled globally, even in the face of persistent disruptions. Speaking at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) annual session, Rijiju endorsed opposition-led commotion as indicative of a vibrant democratic ethos.

Rijiju expressed a willingness to accommodate opposition protests on 'worthy issues', seeing adjournments as a space for varied political ideologies to express themselves. The minister noted that despite such interruptions, vital legislations, like the online gaming regulations, were successfully passed.

He dismissed concerns over parliamentary dysfunction, challenging detractors to appreciate the robustness of the democratic setup. Rijiju also criticized opposition leaders for their perceived hypocrisy on freedom of expression, asserting that India's Constitution equips the country to face future challenges effectively.

