Rijiju Defends India's Parliamentary Democracy Amid Opposition's Ruckus
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended India's parliamentary democracy, asserting it as the best in the world despite disruptions. He welcomed protests on significant issues, attributing them to a dynamic democracy. Rijiju emphasized that diverse ideologies contribute to parliamentary debates, reassuring the public not to be disheartened by perceived dysfunction.
- Country:
- India
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju reaffirmed his faith in India's parliamentary democracy, labeling it as unparalleled globally, even in the face of persistent disruptions. Speaking at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) annual session, Rijiju endorsed opposition-led commotion as indicative of a vibrant democratic ethos.
Rijiju expressed a willingness to accommodate opposition protests on 'worthy issues', seeing adjournments as a space for varied political ideologies to express themselves. The minister noted that despite such interruptions, vital legislations, like the online gaming regulations, were successfully passed.
He dismissed concerns over parliamentary dysfunction, challenging detractors to appreciate the robustness of the democratic setup. Rijiju also criticized opposition leaders for their perceived hypocrisy on freedom of expression, asserting that India's Constitution equips the country to face future challenges effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- parliament
- democracy
- Rijiju
- opposition
- government
- Constitution
- freedom
- expression
- legislation
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Countdown: Israeli Government Greenlights Gaza Agreement
Bihar Opposition Pledges Guaranteed Government Jobs for All
Amit Shah Inaugurates Development Projects, Targets Corruption in Delhi Government
Human Rights Under Siege in Bangladesh: Allegations Against Interim Government
Nepal's Interim Government Scales Down Ex-PMs' Security Forces