Digital Revolution: Transforming Cooperatives for Future-Ready Governance

Cooperation Secretary Ashish Kumar Bhutani advocates using digital tools and insights for effective governance in cooperatives. At a workshop in Tirupati, Bhutani stressed the diverse roles of cooperatives and the ministry's commitment to marrying technology with capacity development, aiming for future-ready and people-centric cooperatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:21 IST
The role of digital tools in cooperative governance was the focus of Cooperation Secretary Ashish Kumar Bhutani during a recent national workshop in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. As cooperatives expand into sectors like healthcare and services, Bhutani stressed the need for data-driven strategies to enhance their effectiveness.

The two-day workshop, organized by the Ministry of Cooperation, gathered representatives from various states and union territories, aiming to strengthen the cooperative movement across the country. Emphasizing technological integration, Bhutani advocated for the secretary's vision of aligning digital advancements with institutional growth to keep cooperatives people-centric and future-ready.

Highlighting the diverse roles of cooperatives in rural development and digital transformation, Bhutani reiterated the importance of multi-state cooperatives and Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) as catalysts for Atmanirbharta. He urged states to adopt the 'Reform, Perform, Transform, and Inform' agenda, underscoring a new era of cooperative empowerment.

