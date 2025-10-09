Cuban Protestors Rally Against Gaza Conflict, Challenge U.S. Role

In a significant demonstration, thousands of Cubans gathered in front of the U.S. Embassy in Havana to protest the ongoing war in Gaza. The Cuban government-led rally took place against the backdrop of a newly announced ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, aiming to end a protracted conflict.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel spearheaded the protest, attracting a large crowd along the Malecon boulevard. Waving Palestinian flags, demonstrators voiced their disapproval of Washington's military and diplomatic support for Israel. Many in the crowd expressed doubt about the peace deal brokered by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The protest disrupted U.S. Embassy operations, delaying consular services. Despite Cuba's own economic hardships, the event drew a diverse group, including government supporters, military personnel, and Havana residents, all advocating for a peace that respects Palestinian rights and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)