Cuban Protestors Rally Against Gaza Conflict, Challenge U.S. Role

Thousands of Cubans protested at the U.S. Embassy in Havana against the war in Gaza. Led by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, demonstrators criticized the U.S. for supporting Israel in the conflict. Despite a ceasefire and hostage deal, skepticism about lasting peace remains prevalent among the protestors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant demonstration, thousands of Cubans gathered in front of the U.S. Embassy in Havana to protest the ongoing war in Gaza. The Cuban government-led rally took place against the backdrop of a newly announced ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, aiming to end a protracted conflict.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel spearheaded the protest, attracting a large crowd along the Malecon boulevard. Waving Palestinian flags, demonstrators voiced their disapproval of Washington's military and diplomatic support for Israel. Many in the crowd expressed doubt about the peace deal brokered by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The protest disrupted U.S. Embassy operations, delaying consular services. Despite Cuba's own economic hardships, the event drew a diverse group, including government supporters, military personnel, and Havana residents, all advocating for a peace that respects Palestinian rights and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

