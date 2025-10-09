Tragedy Unfolds: IPS Officer's Suicide Sparks Call for Justice

A senior Haryana Police officer's alleged suicide has triggered a wave of demands for justice. The officer's wife, Amneet P Kumar, urges action over a suicide note naming harassers.

The note details mental torment linked to caste discrimination. This development has galvanized Dalit groups and political leaders, including Congress, to seek a high-level probe.

Chief Minister Saini is urged to act decisively, while community tension mounts, emphasizing the need for protective measures and clarity on the officer's tragic demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)