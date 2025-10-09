Tragedy Unfolds: IPS Officer's Suicide Sparks Call for Justice
The alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, amid claims of caste-based harassment, has prompted demands for an FIR against high-ranking officials. His wife, Amneet, seeks justice through a detailed suicide note highlighting harassment. The incident has incited political action and community outrage, notably among Dalit groups.
A senior Haryana Police officer's alleged suicide has triggered a wave of demands for justice. The officer's wife, Amneet P Kumar, urges action over a suicide note naming harassers.
The note details mental torment linked to caste discrimination. This development has galvanized Dalit groups and political leaders, including Congress, to seek a high-level probe.
Chief Minister Saini is urged to act decisively, while community tension mounts, emphasizing the need for protective measures and clarity on the officer's tragic demise.
Chandigarh police registers FIR in Haryana IPS 'suicide' case following complaint by officer's wife, says police official.
