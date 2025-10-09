Court Denies Activist Varavara Rao's Plea to Travel for Treatment

A special NIA court has denied permission for activist Varavara Rao, implicated in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to travel to Hyderabad for dental treatment. The court advised that dental care could be arranged locally in Mumbai, citing available resources such as civic body-run hospitals and charitable institutions.

Special judge Chakor Baviskar noted that Rao's request lacked satisfactory grounds as the medical needs could be met in Mumbai. Furthermore, maintaining compliance with bail conditions, the court emphasized that the accused should reside within Greater Mumbai unless granted special permission to leave.

The decision comes amidst Rao's unresolved case, wherein he is an under-trial arrested in August 2018 and later granted medical bail in 2022. The case involves allegations of incitement linked to speeches at the Elgar Parishad gathering in 2017, eventually leading to legal proceedings under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

