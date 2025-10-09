Left Menu

Court Denies Activist Varavara Rao's Plea to Travel for Treatment

Varavara Rao, an activist accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, was denied permission by a special NIA court to travel to Hyderabad for dental treatment. The court suggested that treatment could be arranged in Mumbai and highlighted available local resources for affordable dental care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:00 IST
Court Denies Activist Varavara Rao's Plea to Travel for Treatment
activist
  • Country:
  • India

A special NIA court has denied permission for activist Varavara Rao, implicated in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to travel to Hyderabad for dental treatment. The court advised that dental care could be arranged locally in Mumbai, citing available resources such as civic body-run hospitals and charitable institutions.

Special judge Chakor Baviskar noted that Rao's request lacked satisfactory grounds as the medical needs could be met in Mumbai. Furthermore, maintaining compliance with bail conditions, the court emphasized that the accused should reside within Greater Mumbai unless granted special permission to leave.

The decision comes amidst Rao's unresolved case, wherein he is an under-trial arrested in August 2018 and later granted medical bail in 2022. The case involves allegations of incitement linked to speeches at the Elgar Parishad gathering in 2017, eventually leading to legal proceedings under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy of Injustice: The Case of IPS Officer's Passing

Tragedy of Injustice: The Case of IPS Officer's Passing

 India
2
Palisades Fire Suspect to Remain Jailed Amid Arson Concerns

Palisades Fire Suspect to Remain Jailed Amid Arson Concerns

 United States
3
Canara HSBC Life Insurance's IPO Receives Rs 750 Crore Boost from Anchor Investors

Canara HSBC Life Insurance's IPO Receives Rs 750 Crore Boost from Anchor Inv...

 India
4
Tragic Turn: IPS Officer's Final Note Sparks Outrage

Tragic Turn: IPS Officer's Final Note Sparks Outrage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025