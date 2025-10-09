Decisive Talks in Paris: Building Peace in Gaza
French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the critical nature of ongoing peace talks in Paris for Gaza. The conference aligns with U.S. efforts and involves key foreign ministers discussing peacekeeping and reconstruction. An agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas to start the process by exchanging hostages and prisoners.
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron announced that imminent decisions in Paris are crucial for peace in Gaza. The conference, parallel to a U.S. initiative, gathers Western and Arab foreign ministers to strategize on a peacekeeping force and aid for Gaza's reconstruction.
France hosted this significant meeting on Thursday to deliberate on the international commitment needed once the hostilities in Gaza subside. The forum is a step towards formulating a comprehensive peace strategy that includes active involvement and support from diverse international players.
In a parallel development, Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire and mutual release of detainees, marking the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's strategy to resolve the conflict, providing a hopeful pathway to enduring peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Macron
- peace talks
- Paris
- ceasefire
- Hamas
- Israel
- hostages
- Trump
- conference