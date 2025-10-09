Decisive Talks in Paris: Building Peace in Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that imminent decisions in Paris are crucial for peace in Gaza. The conference, parallel to a U.S. initiative, gathers Western and Arab foreign ministers to strategize on a peacekeeping force and aid for Gaza's reconstruction.

France hosted this significant meeting on Thursday to deliberate on the international commitment needed once the hostilities in Gaza subside. The forum is a step towards formulating a comprehensive peace strategy that includes active involvement and support from diverse international players.

In a parallel development, Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire and mutual release of detainees, marking the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's strategy to resolve the conflict, providing a hopeful pathway to enduring peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)