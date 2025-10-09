Rajasthan Police Foil Cattle Smuggling Operation, Rescue 52 Bovines

Police in Rajasthan's Alwar district have thwarted a cattle smuggling operation, rescuing 52 bovines allegedly being transported for slaughter. Two suspected smugglers have been arrested, officials reported Thursday.

The apprehended individuals, identified as Vikram Gurjar, 30, and Ravindra Gurjar, 20, hail from Nagla Chirawda village in Alwar district, police disclosed. Acting on a tip-off, a police team set up a checkpoint near Kharkhada Bandh to intercept the smugglers.

District Superintendent Sudheer Choudhary stated that the interception successfully led to the rescue of the animals. A case has been lodged under relevant legal sections as further investigations aim to unravel the broader smuggling network.

