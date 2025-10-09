Rajasthan Police Foil Cattle Smuggling Operation, Rescue 52 Bovines
In Rajasthan's Alwar district, police intercepted a group attempting to smuggle 52 bovines for slaughter. Two suspects, Vikram and Ravindra Gurjar, were arrested. Acting on a tip-off, officials set up a checkpoint and successfully rescued the animals. Investigations continue to trace the smuggling network.
Police in Rajasthan's Alwar district have thwarted a cattle smuggling operation, rescuing 52 bovines allegedly being transported for slaughter. Two suspected smugglers have been arrested, officials reported Thursday.
The apprehended individuals, identified as Vikram Gurjar, 30, and Ravindra Gurjar, 20, hail from Nagla Chirawda village in Alwar district, police disclosed. Acting on a tip-off, a police team set up a checkpoint near Kharkhada Bandh to intercept the smugglers.
District Superintendent Sudheer Choudhary stated that the interception successfully led to the rescue of the animals. A case has been lodged under relevant legal sections as further investigations aim to unravel the broader smuggling network.
