Maharashtra ATS Cracks Down on Pune ISIS Module

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) launched extensive raids across Pune, targeting a suspected ISIS module. These operations came in the wake of significant arrests earlier this year, shedding light on a network with potential links to radical activities.

In July 2023, Pune police arrested three individuals, Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki, Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan, and Shahnawaz Alam, who were linked to an attempted vehicle theft. These arrests escalated into a broader investigation conducted by both the ATS and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), unearthing a deeper terror connection.

The ATS's current raids covered 19 locations, leading to the seizure of electronic devices and interrogation of several suspects. This operation also connects to investigations against the Popular Front of India (PFI), suggesting a wider effort to curb radical elements in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)