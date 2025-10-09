Mystery Deepens in Anantnag: Soldier Found Dead Amid Search for Missing Colleague

In a chilling development from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, security forces on Thursday discovered the body of a soldier, while efforts to trace another missing army personnel continue. The soldiers, both commandos from an elite para unit, disappeared during a combing operation on Tuesday.

The deceased was located in the Gadole forests of the Kokernag area. Preliminary examinations suggest hypothermia as the cause of death, authorities revealed. The search is complicated by challenging environmental factors, including dense vegetation and inclement weather conditions.

Reports indicate that the soldiers lost communication during an operation targeting suspected terrorist hideouts. The tough terrain, worsened by a severe snowstorm, has hampered search and rescue operations, despite aerial reconnaissance efforts. The Chinar Corps of the Army has intensified the efforts to locate the missing soldier.

(With inputs from agencies.)