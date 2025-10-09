UN Poised for Massive Aid Rollout Amid Ceasefire

Tom Fletcher, the United Nations' humanitarian chief, announced on Thursday that officials have prepared an impressive 170,000 metric tonnes of medicine, aid, and other supplies, ready to be deployed once given the go-ahead.

'We are ready to roll,' Fletcher emphasized, urging both sides of the ceasefire agreement to remain committed. He unveiled comprehensive plans targeting the first 60 days, projecting a dramatic increase in aid delivery with hundreds of trucks rolling into affected areas daily.

Fletcher detailed robust plans to scale up food distribution across Gaza, aiming to reach 2.1 million people reliant on food aid and address the nutritional needs of approximately 500,000 individuals.

