UN Poised for Massive Aid Rollout Amid Ceasefire

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher announces preparedness for aid delivery with 170,000 metric tonnes ready. He emphasizes commitment amid ceasefire, planning to supply Gaza with essential food and nutrition for millions. This mobilization aims to provide rapid assistance to those affected by the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:19 IST
Tom Fletcher, the United Nations' humanitarian chief, announced on Thursday that officials have prepared an impressive 170,000 metric tonnes of medicine, aid, and other supplies, ready to be deployed once given the go-ahead.

'We are ready to roll,' Fletcher emphasized, urging both sides of the ceasefire agreement to remain committed. He unveiled comprehensive plans targeting the first 60 days, projecting a dramatic increase in aid delivery with hundreds of trucks rolling into affected areas daily.

Fletcher detailed robust plans to scale up food distribution across Gaza, aiming to reach 2.1 million people reliant on food aid and address the nutritional needs of approximately 500,000 individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

