Women in Tech: Rekha Gupta Champions Inclusive Innovation at IMC 2025

A special session titled “Women in Tech: Diverse Minds, Disruptive Ideas”, held on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 in New Delhi, celebrated the growing impact of women in shaping India’s rapidly expanding technology and innovation ecosystem. The session, attended by leading industry figures, entrepreneurs, researchers, and policymakers, underscored the vital role of women’s participation in digital transformation, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

Addressing the gathering, Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta delivered an impassioned keynote address, emphasizing that empowering women innovators is key to achieving balanced and sustainable digital growth. She urged both government and industry stakeholders to work collaboratively toward building an ecosystem that supports mentorship, skilling, funding access, and visibility for women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

“There Is No Gender for Innovation”: Rekha Gupta’s Call for Equality

Smt. Rekha Gupta lauded the spirit of women who are leading change across India’s technology, telecom, and innovation sectors. “There is no gender for courage, creativity, innovation, or vision. The sky is the limit,” she said, asserting that India’s digital future must be inclusive, equitable, and participatory.

She stressed that diversity in technology teams leads to more resilient, ethical, and human-centered innovation. “Women bring empathy and holistic thinking to technology design and implementation. By supporting their leadership, we make our innovation ecosystem more reflective of the society it serves,” she noted.

Mrs. Gupta also highlighted the government’s mission of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) and the need to build indigenous technological capabilities across strategic domains. “Our vision is clear—India should make its own semiconductors, build its own networking systems, and become the world’s largest mobile phone manufacturer,” she said.

The Role of Women in India’s Digital Transformation

The Chief Minister emphasized that women’s participation in technology is not just a matter of representation but a driver of national progress. She cited examples of Indian women leading innovation in AI research, telecom engineering, fintech, healthtech, and cybersecurity, many of whom have been recognized globally.

Smt. Gupta remarked that India’s technology sector employs over 2 million women, making it one of the largest women workforces in any single industry worldwide. “From coding to boardrooms, women are scripting India’s new growth story,” she said.

She further added that initiatives like Digital India, Startup India, and Skill India have expanded opportunities for women to innovate, while programs such as PM-WANI, BharatNet, and India AI Mission are ensuring affordable connectivity and digital access to women in rural and remote areas.

A Visit Through Innovation: Women Entrepreneurs and Startups at IMC 2025

After the session, Smt. Rekha Gupta visited several pavilions at the IMC 2025 exhibition, where she interacted with women-led startups, researchers, and innovators who showcased cutting-edge solutions in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, satellite communication, and sustainable digital infrastructure.

Among the standout exhibits were AI-powered assistive devices designed by women engineers for persons with disabilities, eco-friendly telecom infrastructure prototypes developed by student innovators, and IoT-based safety solutions for women and children.

The Chief Minister commended these projects for blending technology with social purpose, saying, “These women are not only developing innovations for profit but also for progress. Their work is proof that technology can be both inclusive and transformative.”

Bridging the Gender Gap in Emerging Tech

The panel discussions during the “Women in Tech” session explored key challenges and opportunities in expanding women’s participation in India’s digital economy. Experts discussed the need for:

Enhanced mentorship networks connecting women founders with industry leaders.

Gender-sensitive skilling programs in AI, cybersecurity, data science, and electronics.

Access to venture capital and government grants for women-led startups.

Inclusive workplace policies in the tech and telecom sectors.

Speakers from leading companies and startups emphasized that India’s future competitiveness in global innovation depends on women’s full participation in high-tech sectors, particularly in areas like semiconductors, green technology, and advanced communication systems.

India’s Tech Ecosystem: A Global Beacon of Inclusion

Smt. Gupta pointed out that India’s digital inclusion efforts are being recognized globally. Programs such as Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) Trinity and UPI (Unified Payments Interface) have enabled millions of women to access formal banking, e-commerce, and entrepreneurship.

She cited data showing that over 450 million women in India now have digital payment access, and female-led startups have grown by 70% since 2016, demonstrating how digital empowerment can translate into economic independence.

“India’s fintech and digital inclusion models are being replicated worldwide,” she said. “But our true success will come when women are not just users of technology but creators and owners of it.”

Aligning with IMC 2025 Theme: Innovate to Transform

The Women in Tech session aligned closely with IMC 2025’s central theme — “Innovate to Transform”. The Chief Minister underscored that the next decade of India’s growth will depend on innovation that transforms lives at scale, particularly in education, health, energy, and agriculture through digital solutions.

She reiterated that public-private partnerships (PPPs) and cross-sector collaborations will be vital in ensuring that women from all backgrounds—urban or rural—can access emerging technologies, benefit from digital literacy programs, and contribute as innovators and leaders.

“The future of India’s innovation will be truly transformative only when women are at its core,” she concluded.

Towards a Gender-Equal Digital Future

The session ended with a pledge by industry and government representatives to create a gender-inclusive tech ecosystem that promotes equal access, mentorship, and opportunities for women at all levels—from education and employment to leadership and entrepreneurship.

Participants agreed that bridging the gender gap in STEM education and investing in women’s digital skilling will be critical to realizing India’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047—a developed, digitally empowered, and equitable nation.

As IMC 2025 continues to spotlight India’s technological rise on the global stage, the “Women in Tech” session reaffirmed that diversity and inclusion are not just moral imperatives but essential engines of innovation.