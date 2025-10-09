Left Menu

Barman Attacked in Jail Amid Rs 7,000-Crore Trading Scam Scandal

Dipankar Barman, prime accused in a Rs 7,000-crore online trading scam, was attacked in Guwahati Central Jail. The attack, occurring during an evening roll call, resulted in facial injuries. The scam involved fraudulent trading activities that surfaced in August 2024, leading to numerous arrests and investigation by central agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:34 IST
Barman Attacked in Jail Amid Rs 7,000-Crore Trading Scam Scandal
Dipankar Barman
  • Country:
  • India

Dipankar Barman, facing charges as the primary suspect in a major Rs 7,000-crore online stock trading scam, was injured in an attack inside Guwahati Central Jail, officials confirmed Thursday.

Barman's injuries, reported stable after medical attention, were sustained following an altercation purportedly involving a bamboo stick during Tuesday evening roll call, according to his mother, Deepti Talukdar Barman.

The scam, which shook the state last August, involved fraudulent trading practices, halting operations and payments to investors, and resulted in over 65 arrests, with widespread investigation led by 14 Special Investigation Teams and the CBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

 India
2
Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

 Serbia
3
Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

 Global
4
Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025