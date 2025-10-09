Barman Attacked in Jail Amid Rs 7,000-Crore Trading Scam Scandal

Dipankar Barman, facing charges as the primary suspect in a major Rs 7,000-crore online stock trading scam, was injured in an attack inside Guwahati Central Jail, officials confirmed Thursday.

Barman's injuries, reported stable after medical attention, were sustained following an altercation purportedly involving a bamboo stick during Tuesday evening roll call, according to his mother, Deepti Talukdar Barman.

The scam, which shook the state last August, involved fraudulent trading practices, halting operations and payments to investors, and resulted in over 65 arrests, with widespread investigation led by 14 Special Investigation Teams and the CBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)