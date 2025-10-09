Barman Attacked in Jail Amid Rs 7,000-Crore Trading Scam Scandal
Dipankar Barman, prime accused in a Rs 7,000-crore online trading scam, was attacked in Guwahati Central Jail. The attack, occurring during an evening roll call, resulted in facial injuries. The scam involved fraudulent trading activities that surfaced in August 2024, leading to numerous arrests and investigation by central agencies.
- Country:
- India
Dipankar Barman, facing charges as the primary suspect in a major Rs 7,000-crore online stock trading scam, was injured in an attack inside Guwahati Central Jail, officials confirmed Thursday.
Barman's injuries, reported stable after medical attention, were sustained following an altercation purportedly involving a bamboo stick during Tuesday evening roll call, according to his mother, Deepti Talukdar Barman.
The scam, which shook the state last August, involved fraudulent trading practices, halting operations and payments to investors, and resulted in over 65 arrests, with widespread investigation led by 14 Special Investigation Teams and the CBI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Social Media Monitoring Leads to Arrests Over Hate Speech
Punjab Police Foil Babbar Khalsa Terror Plot with Key Arrests
Congress Sparks Controversy Over Sabarimala Gold Heist Demanding High Court Inquiry
Crackdown on Gambling Racket: Key Arrests Made
Arrests Made in Attacks on West Bengal BJP Leaders